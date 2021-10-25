Hunters have been looking down their bows trying to bag a buck since bow season opened at the beginning of this month.
While bow season is very popular, firearms season is rapidly approaching, but several hunters may have some trouble finding ammunition.
"This year it's the worst we've ever seen. It's mainly in rifle right now,” said Glenn Duncan, an owner of an outdoor shop in Bay City.
If you're a hunter looking to load up on ammo ahead of firearm deer season next month, Duncan has two words for you, 'good luck'. He said these shelves should be full of ammunition for rifles. There was a time when ammo arrived in pallets, now it's boxes. Duncan tells me ammunition manufacturers are running low on bullets.
"They're having a problem with getting enough components making the ammo, getting healthy workers to come into work and that so it's the biggest shortage we've ever seen,” Duncan said.
And that's not all. Looking for a rifle is becoming more of challenge. Duncan said that's because gun manufacturers don't have enough raw material.
"Before the pandemic and everything else going on people were cutting back on gun steel and not ordering as much. Now they're trying to order all they can and so that's another problem getting the right metal for making guns,” Duncan said.
Even though ammunition is in limited supply, Duncan said you should get your firearm looked at before you head out.
“You want to check your gun. Make sure it's sighted and make sure to take that one or two shots to make sure you're on target. It's the worst you want to do is have your gun fall or just something's not right about your gun,” Duncan said.
Duncan tells TV5 ammo stock for nine-millimeter, .40, and .45 is in good shape. Great news for pistol owners, not so much for rifle owners. Duncan said he's been told the ammo supply will be much better a year from now. That's not what hunters hitting the woods in three weeks want to hear.
"It's hard to understand it. We've never had it this bad,” Duncan said.
(1) comment
It is no different than TP. As soon as Dems start initiating liberal policies, everyone starts hoarding essentials because they know there will be shortages and prices of what little is available will skyrocket. It has ever been thus.
