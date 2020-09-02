Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Huntington Bank announced on Sept. 2 a $5 billion, five-year lending investment commitment to help improve financial opportunities for Michigan businesses, consumers and communities.
“In this critical time when businesses are confronting the extreme challenge of a public-health crisis, recession and issues related to social equity, Huntington’s purpose of looking out for people calls us to do more for Michigan’s small businesses, consumers and communities,” said Sandy Pierce, Huntington’s director of Private Banking, Insurance Agency, Vehicle Finance and Regional Banking. “We believe this commitment is a very meaningful investment in Michigan’s economic future.”
Over the next several months, the bank will announce specific initiatives to support small businesses, consumers and communities.
“This is great news for Michigan’s small-business owners who have faced unprecedented challenges as we have navigated the COVID-19 pandemic over the past six months,” said Gov. Whitmer. “These are Michiganders who have spent their lives building their businesses and who need our help now more than ever. I am proud to work with Huntington Bank as they continue to provide support to our small-business owners and build strong communities in our state, and I’m committed to continue working on behalf of small-business owners as we fight back against COVID-19.”
Huntington released the areas of their plan including:
- Access to Capital: Huntington is investing in small businesses, with a special emphasis on those owned by minorities, women and veterans. The bank’s commitment to helping businesses will be bolstered by additional investments in business-planning and educational programs to help bring business owners the relief, recovery and growth they are seeking as the cornerstones of the American economy.
- Affordable Housing and Home Ownership: Huntington is expanding lending programs and educational services to support increased home ownership by minority and low- to moderate-income borrowers throughout the Midwest. The bank’s commitment will enable greater opportunities for first-time home buyers, improve housing security for financially distressed consumers, and create generational wealth building through home ownership. It will also enable home rehabilitation and the refinancing of existing homes to unlock the cash-flow needs of borrowers.
- Community Lending & Investment: Huntington recognizes the barriers to banking that exist for some people and businesses, and the bank is investing toward Michigan’s community efforts related to affordable housing, food security, workforce development and social equity. Huntington believes these areas are fundamental to helping people not only find basic economic security, but also prosper. Huntington also knows that by making communities stronger, it creates additional opportunities for those who live and work there.
Huntington will work with community organizations across the state to implement its Michigan Community Plan.
