Hurley Medical Center is currently accepting donations of personal protective equipment.
The hospital is accepting the following:
- N95 masks
- Disposable face masks
- Eye protection (face shields and safety goggles)
- Disposable gowns
- Disposable non-latex gloves
- Bleach wipes or anti-microbial wipes
Email PLehr1@hurleymc.com to arrange a drop-off. Monetary donations are being accepted here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.