Hurley Children’s Hospital has won a big award thanks to support from the local community.
The Flint hospital received the first-place prize in the Vote for Miracles Contest, which is worth $50,000.
240,425 votes were cast for Hurley. The second-place prize went to the Helen Devos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids, which received 238,542 votes.
The contest was supported by the Credit Unions for Kids program.
“We are so appreciative of all that credit unions have done for Hurley Children’s Hospital over the years,” said Melany Gavulic, president and CEO of Hurley Medical Center. “We are grateful that we will be able to put Vote for Miracles contest winnings towards helping our youngest patients. We sincerely value the outpouring of support and love for Hurley Children’s Hospital and want to thank every single person who cared enough about these children to take the time to vote.”
In addition to the $50,000 grand prize, the hospital will receive $20,000 from the Sheppy Dog Fund. Hurley adviser and pediatric dentist, Dr. Alan Klein, set up the fund in memory of his dog. It has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Hurley over the years.
Hurley says the winnings will be used where they are most needed in its pediatrics units. That could include purchasing equipment or providing stuffed animals and toys to make patients more comfortable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.