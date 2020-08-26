Hurley Medical Center has transformed a green space across from the hospital into a wellness path.
The hospital hopes both employees and residents in the Flint community will come together to use the path to improve their health and practice mindfulness.
The path was the brainchild of Alisa Stewart, who passed away earlier this year in a tragic car accident.
“This path was her vision and through her sheer determination and connections in the community, she made it happen,” said Hurley Service Line Administrator Cathy Metz. “Alisa knew the hospital she loved and the community she served so well could join forces to make change.”
The path is located on W. 5th Avenue.
There are 10 fitness stations along the path, helping people on their wellness journey.
Hurley Foundation President Michael Burnett said he hopes the wellness path will get longer and incorporate a hill for those who want a more intense workout.
“We’re still raising money and we’ll get there,” Burnett said. “We are trying to change a community, and this is a step in the right direction.”
If you would like to donate, click here.
