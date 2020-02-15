Hurley Medical Center in Flint is ramping up visitor restrictions for flu season.
The hospital is only allowing visitors that are 12 or older to visit inpatient and patient care areas unless other arrangements have been made with the nursing unit.
Additionally, the hospital asks that visitors with fever, cough or diarrhea stay home.
Hurley also asks that visitors cover their cough and sneeze with their sleeve and wash hands often with soap and water.
Visitors will be required to wear personal protective equipment if visiting a patient in isolation.
Healthcare workers at Hurley Medical Center are required to receive flu vaccination as a safety effort.
View the full guidelines here.
