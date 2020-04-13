Hurley Medical Center has started a new board to keep track of its COVID-19 cases.
As of Monday, April 13, Hurley said in the past 24 hours seven patients are discharged and recovering, eight patients are off ventilators and breathing on their own.
The hospital said a total of 232 patients have been discharged since the start of the pandemic.
