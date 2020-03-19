Hurley Medical Center executed a testing drill for the coronavirus on March 19 so they are prepared if they need to take care of positive COVID-19 patients.
Chief Medical Officer and Director of Emergency Services Mike Jaggi said there is a critical shortage of testing kits, nasal swabs and laboratory media supplies nationwide.
He said testing for the coronavirus is limited right now.
"We are really following CDC criteria in terms of who is being tested," said Jaggi. "There's a fairly detailed testing algorithm that clinical providers are following in order to determine who meets the criteria for testing," said Jaggi.
Hurley has teamed up with Kettering University to test the drill site in the parking lot of Atwood Stadium.
John Stewart, service line administrator for emergency services, said this was modeled after many other drive-through sites that are up and running.
"There are places doing it across the country," said Stewart. "Our goal is to have this as organized as possible."
Stewart said when they start drive-through testing, people would need a referral from a doctor to get tested for the virus.
"They would come with the orders and such and we would have to assess it as it involves," said Stewart.
Jaggi said this practice run could potentially save numerous lives.
"When the supplies are ready, we will be ready to go," said Jaggi.
