Hurley Medical Center in Flint is planning to lay off several of its employees due to reduced patient volumes.
Hospital officials said they are faced with financial challenges caused by reduced patient volumes including surgeries and other elective procedures.
According to officials, staffing adjustments are being made to keep up with the current volume of patients being seen.
Right now, officials do not know how many people will be affected or when.
TV5 will update you with more information as we learn more.
