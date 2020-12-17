The Hurley Medical Center in Flint received 975 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 17.
Hurley team members who volunteered received the first round of vaccinations. The first vaccines went out to a respiratory therapist, a nurse, a doctor, and an environmental technician.
The vaccines are not mandatory. Those who receive the vaccine in the coming days and months will also be administered the second dose at the hospital for no charge.
When more vaccines become available, Hurley will offer it to the rest of the staff.
