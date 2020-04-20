The Hurley Medical Center community is mourning the loss of one of its public safety officers.
Wendell Quinn, who worked with the hospital's department of public safety for 26 years, died from COVID-19.
"Wendell was larger than life. Both in stature and in personality," Hurley Public Safety Chief Matthew Murray said in a statement.
Quinn's involvement in his community, both through Hurley and his church, were attributes that will be missed dearly, Murray said.
"I cannot tell you how many different employees of the Medical Center have shared with me their fondest memories of Wendell. The absence of his smile and the humanity that he showed to all whom he came into contact with will leave us grieving for some time and will leave a large hole in our hearts," Murray said.
Murray is asking the public to keep Quinn's family and his work family in their prayers.
"May God take comfort in knowing that he just gained an angel of the highest caliber. An angel that, if we pay attention, I am sure will be with us and watching over us for our coming days, months and years," Murray said.
