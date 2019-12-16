The Hurley Foundation has received a grant to help support planning for a Behavioral Health Emergency Center (BHEC) on Hurley’s campus.
The $50,000 grant comes from the Tuuri Health Fund of the Community Foundation of Greater Flint and will help a project that Hurley is already working with Genesee Health Systems (GHS) on.
The BHEC will be a GHS-operated program that is supported by Hurley’s Emergency Department. It will be a new service designed to address the emergent needs of behavioral health consumers and their families and will improve access and provide wrap-around services for patients, 24 hours a day.
It will allow patients with a behavioral health crisis to receive treatment in less restrictive settings, minimize law enforcement officer waiting time, and divert individuals from the criminal justice system.
Services may include crisis intervention, stabilization, assessment, shelter placement, and outpatient counseling. The implementation strategy is expected to be completed in 2020.
