People wishing to donate critical supplies to Hurley Medical Center can do so on Wednesday.
Hurley announced it will resume the donation drop off on Wednesday.
Donations can be made on Wednesday, March 25 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Hurley West Flint Campus Parking Lot.
Hurley is accepting the following items:
- N95 masks
- Disposable Face Masks
- Eye Protection (Face Shields and Safety Goggles)
- Disposable Gowns
- Disposable Gloves (Non-latex)
- Bleach or Anti-Microbial Wipes
The following items are not being accepted:
- NO Home Sewn Masks
- NO 3D Printed Ventilator Parts
- NO Medications
- NO Other Medical Equipment
If you would like to make a monetary donation to Hurley Medical Center, visit hurleyfoundation.org/donate.
