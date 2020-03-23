Image: Hurley Medical Center

(Source: WNEM)

People wishing to donate critical supplies to Hurley Medical Center can do so on Wednesday.

Hurley announced it will resume the donation drop off on Wednesday.

Donations can be made on Wednesday, March 25 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Hurley West Flint Campus Parking Lot.

Hurley is accepting the following items:

  • N95 masks
  • Disposable Face Masks
  • Eye Protection (Face Shields and Safety Goggles)
  • Disposable Gowns
  • Disposable Gloves (Non-latex)
  • Bleach or Anti-Microbial Wipes

The following items are not being accepted:

  • NO Home Sewn Masks
  • NO 3D Printed Ventilator Parts
  • NO Medications
  • NO Other Medical Equipment

If you would like to make a monetary donation to Hurley Medical Center, visit hurleyfoundation.org/donate.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.