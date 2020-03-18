Hurley Medical Center in Flint will be executing a COVID-19 drive-through testing drill on March 19 as a part of the Emergency Operations Plan.
With the support of Kettering University, the drill site will be located in the parking lot of Atwood Stadium.
Hurley said they want to be prepared to rapidly deploy an operational drive-through site when supplies become available.
“Despite the current national shortage of testing supplies, we feel it's important to be prepared to provide a testing service to our community once the necessary supplies are available,” said Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Michael Jaggi.
