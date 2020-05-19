Hurley Medical Center announced it is using "germ zapping robots" to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The robots deactivate SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, the hospital said.
"According to Xenex, the makers of LightStrike, the robots use a xenon lamp to generate bursts of high intensity, full germicidal spectrum (200-315nm) UVC light that’s more intense than sunlight. Different pathogens are susceptible to UVC light at different wavelengths. With full germicidal spectrum light, Xenex LightStrike robots quickly deactivate viruses, bacteria and spores where they are most vulnerable without damaging hospital materials or equipment," the hospital said.
The robots can eradicate deadly pathogens in less than five minutes and disinfect a patient or procedure room in 15 minutes, the hospital said.
“The COVID-19 Pandemic has increased awareness of disease transmission and the importance of infection prevention, which is why we are grateful to have the LightStrike robots to help disinfect our facility,” said Ann Newell, infection prevention manager at Hurley.
