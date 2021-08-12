Multiple beaches in Huron County are back open after being closed due to high levels of E. coli.
Caseville County Park bathing Beach, Port Crescent State Park camp bathing beach, and Port Crescent State Park day use bathing beach are back open, according to the Huron County Health Department.
The beaches closed Thursday because the water samples taken exceeded acceptable levels of E. coli. The water was resampled and the beaches were reopened on Friday.
Wagener County Park bathing beach is now open after Wednesday’s test samples.
Residents who have questions can contact Tip MacGuire at 989-269-3329.
