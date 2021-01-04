The Huron County Board of Commissioners sent a letter to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer urging her to lift the state’s orders on some restaurants.
On Dec. 30, the Huron County Board of Commissioners sent a letter to Whitmer to lift restrictions for restaurants in the Thumb-area of Michigan.
In the letter, the board is stating, “the Thumb of Michigan as statistics show that restaurants contributed to a mere 4 percent of new cases on COVID-19 outbreaks in our region. The board also believes the Public Health Code fines and penalties are detrimental to our economy.”
The board also stated in the letter that comparing Huron County to any metro “just doesn’t work.”
You can read the Huron County Board of Commissioners letter below.
