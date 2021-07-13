Investigators are asking for the public’s help in the search for the driver behind a deadly hit-and-run in Huron County.
At 5:49 p.m. on Monday, July 12, a 67-year-old woman from Elkton was walking on Campbell Road, near Grasmere Road in Chandler Township when she was struck by a vehicle.
The victim, identified as Linda Shaw, lived close by the scene of the crash. Deputies are searching for an older, black four-door car, which was driven by a male.
Anyone who may have more information or who was traveling in the area about 6 p.m. is asked to call Huron County Central Dispatch at 989-269-6421.
Deputies were assisted by the Oliver Fire Department, Huron County Medical Examiner’s Office, and Elkton EMS.
