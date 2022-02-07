The Huron County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a driver involved in a crash on Monday.
On Monday at about 12:38 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Elkton Road in Grant Township. One of the vehicles kept going without stopping either on accident or on purpose.
The sheriff’s office is asking for help finding the driver and what their vehicle was pulling after the crash.
A 2002 Dodge truck being driven by a 52-year-old Cass City woman was going north when the vehicle was hit. Officials say she could’ve been struck by a white truck with a yellow beam on top pulling a piece of farm equipment.
Pieces of the farm machinery were found at the crash site, according to the sheriff’s office. Owendale and Cass City firemen used the Jaws of Life to free the woman in the Dodge truck from the crash.
The woman was taken to Hills and Dales Hospital in Cass City by ambulance. She was later moved to an out of county hospital with serious injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information can call 989-269-6500 or Huron Central Dispatch at 989-269-6421.
