The Huron County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scammer claiming to be a deputy with the department.
A Sgt. from the Huron County Sherriff’s Office was dispatched on Sunday afternoon to complaints from victims realizing they fell for a phone scam. All of the victims reported receiving calls from an individual saying he was Deputy Kevin Wade from the Huron County Sheriff’s Office.
The individual told victims they had warrants out on them and they needed to go and buy $1500 worth of gift cards. After buying the gift cards, they would then have to give him the number of those cards so he could clear up the warrant.
The money is transferred from card immediately once given to the scammer. The same scammer did this on March 26.
The Huron County Sherriff’s Officer is telling residents to remember law enforcement does not do business close to the way this was done. In the March incident, over $3,000 was taken from victims of the scam.
As of Sunday afternoon, three calls were made and one of them gave $1500 worth of gift cards to the scammer.
Any resident receiving a call from someone saying they are Deputy Kevin Wade from the Huron County Sherriff’s Office should hang up and report the call to their local police department or county central dispatch.
The phone number being used in the scam is 989-323-5047.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.