A Huron County beach is back open after it was closed due to E. coli levels.
The Veterans Village Park Bathing Beach was closed because its water samples exceeded acceptable levels of E. coli.
The Huron County Health Department took more samples on Tuesday, Aug. 20. Those results were released on Wednesday and the beach is now open.
