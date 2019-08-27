A beach in Huron County is closed because of high bacteria levels.
Water samples were taken from Wagener County Bathing Beach on Monday and they showed bacteria levels above the state recommended levels.
The county health department took samples again on Tuesday and those results will be available on Wednesday.
The beach will be closed until bacteria levels drop.
