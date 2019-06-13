A Huron County beach is closed after elevated levels of E. coli in the water.
Caseville County Park is closed until further notice after E. coli levels tested at 488 E. coli colonies per 100 mL of water.
In water between three and six feet, E. coli needs less than 300 colonies per 100 mL of water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.