A Huron County beach has reopened after it was closed Thursday.
Elevated levels of E. coli were detected in the water at Caseville County Park.
The Huron County Health Department collected samples again Friday and determined the levels of bacteria had fallen to within the guidelines for safe contact.
In water between three and six feet, E. coli needs less than 300 colonies per 100 mL of water.
