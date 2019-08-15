Three counties in Michigan are getting the tools they need to fight blight in their area.
Dickinson, Eaton and Huron counties are being given the fund to start county land banks in their areas to help revive vacant properties.
“We look forward to coordinating with our county agencies, cities, villages and townships to improve the quality of our area for both local residents and visitors,” said Huron County Treasurer Debra McCollum.
Huron County won’t have to rely on the state land bank to remove blight from neighborhoods within the county. The state will continue to serve as support for the local land banks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.