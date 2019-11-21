Michigan State Police are giving us a closer look at the erosion problem plaguing Mid-Michigan communities along the Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron.
MSP captured aerial pictures of the shorelines of Huron and Tuscola County on Wednesday.
“It’s like a slow train wreck. You just can’t turn away. It’s just very slowly building,” said Randy Miller, director of Huron County Emergency Services.
Miller went on a helicopter ride on Wednesday to begin the process of documenting damage caused by the highest water levels in 30 years.
He said another flight is planned for the spring.
“We’re going to look and see what is left after the winter storms. Hopefully, it’s exactly what we have now, no more, no less damage than we have,” Miller said.
On the ground, TV5 found damage along Crescent Beach Road in the western part of Huron County. It is areas like that that have Miller urging property owners to be prepared.
“Some citizens are repairing damage already. But the ones that haven’t, do something now before it gets worse,” Miller said.
State Rep. Phil Green was also on the flight. Miller said he is glad he was there.
“Having someone from the state, in the legislature with us along to see what was there can only help us in the long run. He understands that the people of our county have some damage. He understands what the potential damage could be,” Miller said.
Miller said it’s too early to know if any disaster declarations will be necessary. He said the actions being taken are all about preparation because it’s anyone’s guess as to just how bad the beach erosion will be.
“We don’t want anybody to lose their home and we don’t want to lose our parks. And we don’t want to lose our boat launches and our marinas to the damage that’s coming. So whatever we can do now is a good thing,” Miller said.
The greatest concern officials have in the coming months is the damage that could be done by ice in the winter and heavy rain in the spring.
