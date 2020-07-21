The Huron County Health Department has released a list of possible COVID-19 exposure sites in the county.
The health department is asking anyone who was at the following places between 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 11 to 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 12 to self-quarantine:
- Ubly Pub in Ubly
- Farmers Tavern in Ruth
- Smelley's Bar & Grill in Harbor Beach
- The Gathering Place in Bad Axe
A group of patrons visited those establishments during those hours. Several individuals from that group have since tested positive for COVID-19, the health department said.
Anyone who visited those establishments during those times are being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days since the date of exposure.
If you were at any of those places during those times and have any symptoms of COVID-19, you are encouraged to get tested.
Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, headaches, sore throat, lost of taste or smell, congestion, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and muscle or body aches.
