A Huron County man was arrested for domestic assault and strangulation in northern Michigan.
Michigan State Police troopers responded to a residence on S. Lund Road in Kalkaska County's Garfield Township about 1 a.m. on Feb. 25 for a domestic assault in progress.
Upon arrival, troopers could hear yelling and crying coming from inside, police said.
Troopers knocked on the door and a woman responded saying she couldn't get the door open, police said.
Troopers were able to gain entry into the residence and make contact with several people.
The investigation revealed 25-year-old Jared Cash Butterfield, of Kinde, had choked his girlfriend and punched her several times, police said.
He was arrested and lodged in the Kalkaska County Jail.
Butterfield was arraigned for one count of assault by strangulation.
He is currently on parole for domestic assault and assaulting a police officer.
