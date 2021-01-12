A Huron County man died after crashing his snowmobile in Chippewa County earlier this month.
Richard David Dufty, 55, of Caseville, died Jan. 8 at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak.
The crash happened Jan. 2 along Snowmobile Trail UP 472 in the Hiawatha National Forest, northeast of Trout Lake.
Dufty was riding a 2017 Ski-Doo MXZ XRS 800 E-tec snowmobile with a group of six riders traveling west on the trail, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
DNR officers were dispatched to the scene about 3:35 p.m.
The investigation showed Dufty had passed the other riders in the group at a high rate of speed, the DNR said, adding Dufty’s vehicle went off the righthand side of the trail.
His snowmobile hit several trees alongside the trail before the snowmobile flipped end over end and Dufty was ejected, the DNR said.
He was taken to an area hospital and transferred to Royal Oak on Jan. 3.
The toxicology report indicates alcohol was a factor in the crash, the DNR said.
