After hearing rumors about a big winning ticket being sold nearby, a Mid-Michigan man learned he was the lucky winner.
"I bought the ticket back in October, but stuck it in a folder at home not realizing it was a big winner," said the 48-year-old winner. "People around town started talking recently about a big winner, so I decided to go back and double check my tickets.
The Huron county man, who wished to remain anonymous, won $487,827 playing the 100x The Cash Fast Cash game.
The winning ticket was purchased at the Caseville One Stop Shop, located at 7095 Port Austin Road in Caseville.
"When I looked at the ticket and saw my number matched and the prize was: 'Jackpot + $250,000,' I was stunned. I haven't told any of my kids because it just doesn't feel real yet."
The winner said he plans to save the money for a rainy day.
"Winning is unbelievable, it will give me the chance to spend more time with my family without worrying about finances so much," the player said.
