Huron County has received extra vaccine doses due to the influx of COVID-19 cases, according to the county health department.
This week Huron County was sent 1,900 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while normally the county can receive between 400 and 700 first doses a week.
Residents are being asked to visit the Huron County Health Department’s website to schedule a vaccine appointment.
Anyone who is already registered and has not been notified yet is asked to head to www.hchd.us to schedule an appointment for an upcoming clinic. This clinic is for residents 18-years-old and older.
The county health department said it will be scheduling a clinic for those 16-years-old and older soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.