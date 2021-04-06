How long will coronavirus vaccines protect people?

Huron County has received extra vaccine doses due to the influx of COVID-19 cases, according to the county health department.

This week Huron County was sent 1,900 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while normally the county can receive between 400 and 700 first doses a week.

Residents are being asked to visit the Huron County Health Department’s website to schedule a vaccine appointment.

Anyone who is already registered and has not been notified yet is asked to head to www.hchd.us to schedule an appointment for an upcoming clinic. This clinic is for residents 18-years-old and older.

The county health department said it will be scheduling a clinic for those 16-years-old and older soon.

