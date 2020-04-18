Huron County is reporting a total of 10 COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, April 18.
No deaths have been reported in the county.
At this time, Huron County does not have any long-term care facilities affected by the virus.
The state of Michigan is reporting more than 30,000 positive cases and more than 2,000 deaths.
