Huron County is reporting a total of 13 COVID-19 cases as of Monday, April 27.
No deaths have been reported in the county, the health department reports.
The state of Michigan is reporting 38,210 cases with 3,407 deaths.
As of Monday, there are 432 new cases and 92 news deaths from the day before in the state.
