Huron County is reporting a total of 19 COVID-19 cases and its first death.
According to officials, the first death is a 63-year-old male from Harbor Beach.
The state of Michigan is reporting 42,356 cases with 3,866 deaths.
As of Friday, there are 3,866 new cases and 77 news deaths from the day before in the state.
