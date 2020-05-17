Huron County is reporting a total of 44 COVID-19 cases and one death as of Sunday, May 17.
According to officials, the first death was a 63-year-old man from Harbor Beach.
Drive through COVID-19 testing will be available at the Bay Great Lakes Health Care Center parking lot, located at 876 N Van Dyke Rd in Bad Axe.
Testing will be on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. until noon with weather permitting.
Testing is available for those with symptoms or combinations of symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, or at least two of the following symptoms: fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell.
Healthcare workers, first responders, and essential workers with or without COVID-19 symptoms or exposure can be tested.
People who reside in community settings, such as nursing homes and homeless shelters can also be tested.
Residents will not need to bring a doctor's lab order to get tested.
