Huron County is reporting its first positive case of COVID-19.
The Huron County Health Department reported the case is in a 76-year-old woman. Health officials are working with people who have been in contact with the woman.
The Huron County Health Department said it is not naming public low-exposure locations and said residents should behave as though the virus may be present when they are in public places in the community.
