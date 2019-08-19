The Huron County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division stayed busy over the weekend.
On Saturday, Aug. 17, Huron County Central Dispatch received a complaint about a personal watercraft being overloaded with too many people being towed.
Officials said the machine was rated for three but five people were aboard.
They said the people were out past sunset which was a violation and the proper enforcement actions were initiated.
On Sunday, Aug. 18, dispatch received a call about a boat being disabled two miles from the Grindstone Harbor in Port Austin Township.
When crews arrived, they learned the boat had taken on mechanical issues.
Officials said they were able to tow the people and their dogs back to Grindstone on their 22’ boat. Deputies also gave the people an emergency dewatering pump for the tow in case their battery died, to save the boat from sinking.
Officials said they have been finding children 6 and under without the proper life jackets on or not wearing them at all.
Children 6 and under are only allowed to wear a properly fitting type one or two life jacket. The jackets will roll a person over, so they are face-up in the water, officials said.
Nearly 85 life jacket violations have been issued this year with 80 percent of them coming from kayakers, according to officials.
