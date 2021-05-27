More than one million Michiganders are expected to travel this holiday weekend. As people head out, law enforcement is reminding people to be cautious as they enjoy mid-Michigan’s beautiful waterways.
“This is the unofficial start of summer for us as well as many other counties across the state,” Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said.
With summer right around the corner and holidays like Memorial Day weekend and July 4 approaching, many will be celebrating on the water. Hanson said before you hit the water it's important to keep a few things in mind.
“You need to have a good forecast. By a forecast, you need to be looking at what the winds are going to be blowing and what direction they're coming from,” Hanson said.
He said you should also make sure you have a life jacket, which is required by law.
“That life jacket more times than not is the difference between life and death,” Hanson said.
Hanson suggests wearing proper clothing on mild days, having a cell phone in a watertight bag, and letting someone know what your plans are.
“How long you’re going to be out there, where you’re going,” Hanson said.
Hanson also warns of operating under the influence.
“It is an issue, and it is something certainly can be compounded with the sunshine. Alcohol intake, sunshine, maybe how tired you are can be really effective on your ability to operate a boat,” Hanson said.
So far, Huron County hasn't had any injuries during the start of open water season. Hanson said expect patrols starting Friday through Labor Day.
“We have these boats in the water to try and do the very best we can,” Hanson said.
