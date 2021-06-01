The Huron County Sheriff is looking for a stolen vehicle and its driver after deputies were called to investigate a suspicious situation.
Deputies responded to the Owendale-Gagetown School after the school superintendent reported an SUV had been parked on school property at 10:30 a.m., then left and came back in the afternoon.
The school staff approached the vehicle as it was parked behind the school to see what it was doing. The driver said he was “just catching some shade”.
The suspect is described as male, in his upper-teens and shirtless. A car seat and some personal items had been removed from the vehicle and left outside.
Deputies learned through surveillance that the car had been stolen earlier out of Oakland county.
Police are asking residents to keep a look out for a gray 2014 Honda, with a Michigan registration of DSP 2727. Anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
