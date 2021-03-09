The Huron County Sheriff is warning people to stay off the ice after two people fell through on Tuesday.
Sheriff Kelly Hanson said two people had to be rescue after they fell into the water Tuesday.
The first incident happened around 4:30 p.m. when central dispatch got a call about a man in the water at the Geiger Road Public Access Point in Fair Haven Township. People nearby by heard the man's screams and were able to find him and pull him out.
The second incident happened about 10 minutes later near Bay Shore Camp in Sebawaing Township. Another fisherman rushed to help the person and was able to get him out.
One of the victim's was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Hanson said this highlights how unsafe the ice is right now and warns everyone to stay off regardless of how thick they think it might be or how seasoned you are at ice fishing.
