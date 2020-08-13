A Huron County Sheriff’s deputy arraigned today in court after being accused of exposing himself to a Port Austin female, according to Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel.
The deputy, Patrick O’Brien, is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent exposure which is a two-year high court misdemeanor. This is following a Michigan State Police investigation and a review of the case by the Attorney General’s office.
The charges are in place after incidents that took place between July 26 and July 27 in Port Austin. Officials say O’Brien reportedly exposed himself multiple times intentionally and masturbated in an area visible to the public through a window of his home.
He was off duty at the time of the incidents.
“Police officers are expected to know the rules, and we cannot turn a blind eye to those who choose to neglect their duties and violate the very laws they are meant to enforce,” Nessel said. “Since I took office, I have consistently advocated for law enforcement accountability, and my office will take action against anyone who breaks the law – regardless of whether they have a badge or not.”
The Huron County prosecutor recused himself due to a conflict of interest and the Michigan State Police presented its report to the Attorney General’s office which reviewed the case and authorized the charges.
O’Brien was arrainged today in 73B District Court in Huron County.
He is scheduled to appear in court for a probable cause conference on Sept. 3 at 9 a.m.
