The Huron County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to stay safe and follow advisories while celebrating Memorial Day weekend.
The sheriff’s office says to be safe when using fireworks and be mindful of your neighbors. They say that each year, law enforcement responds to late-hour noise complaints and property damage caused by fireworks.
The say to also make sure your boat is properly equipped and to observe state and federal laws that pertain to safe boating.
Kayakers are also strongly encouraged to understand that low temperatures can lead to hypothermia. Also let someone know where you are going and when you’re supposed to be back.
They also say to avoid trespassing.
