The Huron-Manistee National Forests will waive fees at most of its day-use recreation sites on Presidents Day, Feb. 18.
The purpose of the discount is to give the public an easier way to experience their national forest and grasslands.
“Research indicates that getting outside in winter is important for health and well-being,” said Huron-Manistee National Forests Public Affairs Officer Nate Peeters. “We want folks to know that there are a lot of ways to enjoy their National Forests in the colder months, from hiking and skiing to snowmobiling and ice fishing.”
The fee waiver is a cooperative effort of the federal land management agencies under the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act. Fees are waived for day-use areas, such as the:
- 38-mile Big M Cross-Country Ski and Mountain Bike Trail in Manistee County; and
- 28-mile Corsair Hiking and Cross Country Ski Trail in Iosco County.
The Presidents Day fee waiver does not include camping fees or day-use fees at the 14 sites on the Manistee National Forest that are managed by concessionaire American Land and Leisure.
The fee waiver also does not apply to any special fees, such as those for Pine or Pere Marquette River watercraft and AuSable primitive camping.
The other USDA Forest Service fee-free days in 2019 are:
- Saturday, June 8 - National Get Outdoors Day
- Saturday, September 28 – National Public Lands Day
- November 9-11 – Veterans Day Weekend
No fees are charged at any time on 98 percent of national forests and grasslands, and approximately two-thirds of developed recreation sites in national forests and grasslands can be used for free.
For more information about Presidents Day fee waivers at specific recreation sites, please contact the Huron-Manistee National Forests district offices:
Baldwin/White Cloud Ranger Station: Phone (231) 745-4631
Cadillac/Manistee Ranger Station: Phone (231) 723-2211
Huron Shores Ranger Station: Phone (989) 739-0728
Mio Ranger Station: Phone (989) 826-3252
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.