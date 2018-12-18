A man and woman are being evaluated for possible injuries at a hospital after crashing a car into a security barrier at a military base northeast of Detroit.
A spokeswoman for Michigan's Air National Guard 127th Wing at Selfridge Air National Guard base in Macomb County's Harrison Township says the car initially bypassed security personnel who check identification at the facility's entrance. She says the vehicle then struck "in-place force protection barriers" about 3 p.m. Tuesday.
It was not immediately known why the driver tried to gain access to the base.
The incident is being investigated by the state police. The Associated Press left a message Tuesday afternoon seeking comment from the state police.
