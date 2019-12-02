Three people were hospitalized after their vehicle rolled over into a Sanilac County ditch.
Deputies were sent to Ubly Road, north of Snover Road in Sanilac County’s Moore Township on Dec. 1 at around 12:45 p.m.
Officials said a 52-year-old Macomb woman was southbound on Ubly Road when she lost control, went into the ditch, and the vehicle went airborne before overturning and coming to a rest in a drainage ditch.
She was taken to the hospital, along with her two passengers, a 24-year-old woman and a 16-year-old, both from Macomb.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor, and officials said everyone was wearing their seat belts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.