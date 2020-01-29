Police lights
(KCTV5 News)

A husband died and his wife was critically injured in a morning crash on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

It happened about 4:30 a.m. on Clio Road, south of Carpenter Road, in Mt. Morris Township.

There were two vehicles involved in the crash, a Chevy Avalanche and a Ford F-150.

The Ford F-150 rear-ended the Avalanche, causing it to go off the road and crash into a tree, police said.

The Avalanche was occupied by a 51-year-old male and a 54-year-old female, a married couple from Mt. Morris Township.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was transported to Hurley Medical Center where she is listed in critical condition, police said.

A 33-year-old Mt. Morris Township man was driving the Ford F-150. He was transported to a local hospital with a fractured leg.

The crash remains under investigation.

