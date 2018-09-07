Husband hired hit man to kill wife, police say

Authorities say a man originally from Michigan was hired to kill a Pennsylvania man’s wife.
Homicide is just one of the charges Edward Heck, 49, and Kenneth Smith, 33, face now that they are in police custody.
Investigators believe these men worked together to kill 49-year-old Sonja Heck.
Police have released horrific details of a woman's murder last month. According to investigators, the victim's husband hired someone to kill her.
Late last month, a family member found Heck's body in her home in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The family's two dogs were also found dead.
Within hours, Heck's husband Edward was in police custody in Indiana.
According to court papers, Edward Heck had left an apology note on the kitchen table for family members to find.
Heck told police he hired Kenneth Smith to kill his wife. Smith killed both dogs in the basement and then killed Sonja in the bedroom by hitting her in the head with a hammer and cutting her throat.
Police worked with U.S. Marshals to arrest Smith. He was found at his childhood home in Muskegon County, Michigan.
Smith has been charged with homicide and aggravated assault as well as cruelty to animals.
Both men are locked up.
