The husband of an accused killer is speaking out in an effort to defend himself as questions surrounding the case continue to grow.
"I want them to know the truth that I am not running, that I am in full cooperation. That I am willing to do whatever I have to do to bring justice," Jamie Arnold said.
Amid tears, Arnold sympathized with the family of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon from swartz Creek.
"Nobody should have to go through this, no parent should have to bury a child," he said.
Bacon was found murdered inside what was once Arnold’s permanent residence in Bennington Township. A home he shared with his husband, accused killer Mark David Latunski.
"When it's somebody when you met is this kind gentle soul and they turn into this monster, you don't want to believe it," he said.
Arnold says he can't believe his husband is charged with murder and mutilation in Bacon's death on Christmas Eve.
He says he separated from Latunski in September and moved out of the house because of his husband's lifestyle.
"There were times I would come home and there was someone there,” he said. “Umm... One-time I came and someone was there. He tried to get me involved. I made dinner and went to bed. I had to get out. I couldn’t take that lifestyle anymore."
TV5 asked Arnold when the last time he talked to Mark was.
“I talked to Mark on Christmas Day,” he said. “I had some friends over, and I didn't want him to be alone. So, I invited him over Christmas Day if he wanted to come. He arrived there in the afternoon, I don’t know, sometime around 1, 2 o'clock. He appeared to be normal, he never exhibited any signs that anything was wrong.”
Arnold said Christmas Day was the last time he talked to his husband.
But later, told TV5 that his car broke down the Monday before Christmas and he had to get a rental car.
He said he had no one but Mark, to call for help.
"On Friday the 27th he was here to take my car rental car back because it was costing me a fortune,” Arnold said. “He said ‘You can use my car, I will use my truck.’"
We asked Arnold if he took Mark back to the house on that Friday? He said he did.
TV5 then asked if he went inside.
“I did not,” Arnold said. “I dropped him off at 10:30 night and I had to work the next day. He got out of the car, he left, and I left."
Arnold says he was interviewed by police. Michigan State Police told TV5 they cannot confirm if Arnold had been interviewed by investigators, but did say there are no other suspects at this time.
"The police told me that if they thought I was involved they would've arrested me by now, if I was under any kind of suspicion,” he said.
TV5 also asked why people would think that he’s involved?
“Because of social media,” Arnold said. “Because of what’s out there, all they know is what they see. I understand they see pictures of us together. They see that we're married, that we live in the same place. They don’t know that I left, they don’t know the reasons that I left. So, they just assume. That, because of all that. That I was somehow involved in all of this."
Arnold says he never met Kevin Bacon and he doesn't understand how or why this happened.
He says he's coming forward to proclaim his innocence and clear his name.
"If you're in hiding, you're guilty. If you're public you're guilty,” Arnold said. “If what you say, you're guilty. Why would I have him over on Christmas? Because he was somebody I cared about and didn't want to be alone on Christmas. Because how do you stop loving somebody, how do you? Do I love him now? The person he was five years ago. This person? No."
