Mark Latunski, 50, remains jailed without bond for the murder of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon.
Jamie Arnold, Latunski’s husband, said he had no knowledge or involvement in Bacon’s death. He is working to clear his name from social media claims.
“I didn’t think he would ever hurt me in that type of capacity. I mean, he was my husband. I cared for him. I loved him,” Arnold said.
Arnold has been married to Latunski for a few years.
Latunski has been charged with open murder and mutilation of a human body in Bacon’s death.
Bacon was found dead inside Latunski’s Bennington Township home after he was last seen alive on Christmas Eve.
“I never thought he was capable of such a horrendous crime,” Arnold said.
It’s not the first time police have been to Latunski’s home in recent months.
A man was reported running half-naked from Latunski’s home in November. Michigan State Police determined no criminal activity took place, and said anything that happened was consensual.
Arnold said he learned about that incident from media reporters after Bacon’s body was found.
“Police said that in that incident the man reported another man being there. That man wasn’t you,” TV5’s David Custer asked Arnold.
“No, that was not me,” Arnold replied.
At Latunski’s Dec. 30 arraignment for charges related to Bacon’s murder, Latunski claimed he was someone else.
Custer asked Arnold if that behavior was what he witnessed from Latunski before he moved out of their shared home in September.
“For him to say he is someone else, he had this theory that his family wasn’t his family, that he was not a Latunski and that he was somebody else. And this whole connection with the Vikings, that his grandmother was really his mother. I don’t know. There’s so many crazy accusations that after a while you just start tuning things out for your own sanity,” Arnold said.
Arnold said he still met with Latunski and talked to him several times a week even though he moved out.
“There were so many signs along the way,” Arnold said.
“That you never saw at all in your relationship,” Custer asked.
“Not this. Yes, there was something wrong,” Arnold responded.
Arnold said Christmas day was the last time he saw Latunski and his demeanor didn’t seem unusual.
But later in his interview with Custer, Arnold said he gave Latunski a ride back to the Bennington Township home two days after Christmas, on Friday night.
“Did you take Mark back to the house on that Friday,” Custer asked.
“Yes, I did,” Arnold responded.
“Did you go in the house,” Custer asked.
“I did not. I dropped him off at 10:30 at night and I had to work the next day. He got out of the car. He left and I left,” Arnold said.
Bacon’s body was found by police inside the house just hours later on Saturday morning.
“Do you think it’s possible that Mark committed murder before,” Custer asked.
“Given the evidence at hand, I think it could very well be possible considering that he told somebody that I myself could come up missing,” Arnold responded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.