One suspect was taken into custody after a man accused of assaulting his wife was shot in the head.
On July 4 at about 11:32 p.m., deputies were sent to a residence on Brown Road in Vassar Township for a domestic assault.
Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said a husband was assaulting his wife while other family and friends were at the residence.
A family friend allegedly retrieved a 20-gauge shotgun pistol from his vehicle and shot at the husband assaulting his wife.
The husband, identified by police as Trevor Betzing, was shot in the head. He was taken to the hospital by MMR.
Police said the alleged shooter, a 21-year-old man from Bay City, was taken into custody.
Detectives conducted interviews the following morning.
Deputies were assisted by Michigan State Police, the Vassar Police Department, and MMR.
